MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Notification out: Apply for 806 SI, ASO vacancies

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 14:02 IST

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020. Of the total 806 vacancies announced by MPSC, 475 is for Police Sub Inspector Post, 52 for Assistant Section Officer Post and 64 for State Tax Inspector Post.

Candidates willing to apply for the posts and meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned by MPSC can submit their online application by visiting the official website of MPSC mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The last date for filling MPSC Subordinate Service Examination 2020 is March 19.

MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 recruitment details

•Police Sub Inspector (PSI) - 650

•Assistant Section Officer (ASO) – 67 Posts

•State Tax Inspector (STI) – 89 Posts.

MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 recruitment: Details of Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for the posts should have completed their graduation from a recognised university and should have a sound knowledge of Marathi.

MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 recruitment: Eligibility

Physical eligibility

Male:

•Height – 165 cm

•Chest – 79 cm

Female:

Height – 157 cm

MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 recruitment: Age limit

•Police Sub Inspector (PSI) - Minimum 19 years and maximum 31 years

•Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and State Tax Inspector (STI ) – Minimum 18 years and maximum 38 years.

MPSC Subordinate Services 2020: Application Fee

•General - Rs 374

•OBC/SC/ST - Rs 274

MPSC Subordinate Services Exam 2020: Selection Procedure

After the scrutiny of the online application, shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for preliminary exam. Those who clear the exam will then have to appear for mains examination.

MPSC Subordinate Services Exam 2020: Important dates

•Starting date for online application – February 28, 2020

•Last date for online application Submission – March 19, 2020

•Last date for Payment of fee by challan - March 20, 2020

•Date of preliminary exam - May 3, 2020.

For further details candidates can visit -

https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/MPSC/MPSCHome.aspx and download and read the PDF.