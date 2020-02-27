MSSC Security Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 7000 vacancies, 12th pass eligible
MSSC Recruitment 2020:Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) has released a notification for security guard recruitment waiting list 2020 under Maharashtra Security Force. There a total of 7000 vacancies for the post of security guard.education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:34 IST
Candidates can apply online at mahasecurity.gov.in. A direct link to apply online is also provided at the bottom of this article. The last date to apply is March 10, till 5 pm.
Educational Qualification: Class 12th pass or equivalent, from a recognised board.
Age Limit: 18 to 28 years
Selection Process:
Selection will be based on two components: Marks Obtained in Class 12th : 50 marks and Physical Endurance Test – Running for 1600 meters: 50 marks
Candidates are required to check the official notification for more details.