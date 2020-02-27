e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / MSSC Security Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 7000 vacancies, 12th pass eligible

MSSC Security Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 7000 vacancies, 12th pass eligible

MSSC Recruitment 2020:Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) has released a notification for security guard recruitment waiting list 2020 under Maharashtra Security Force. There a total of 7000 vacancies for the post of security guard.

education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:34 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MSSC Security Guard Recruitment 2020
MSSC Security Guard Recruitment 2020(HT File)
         

MSSC Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) has released a notification for security guard recruitment waiting list 2020 under Maharashtra Security Force. There a total of 7000 vacancies for the post of security guard.

Candidates can apply online at mahasecurity.gov.in. A direct link to apply online is also provided at the bottom of this article. The last date to apply is March 10, till 5 pm.

Educational Qualification: Class 12th pass or equivalent, from a recognised board.

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years

Selection Process: 

Selection will be based on two components: Marks Obtained in Class 12th : 50 marks and Physical Endurance Test – Running for 1600 meters: 50 marks

Candidates are required to check the official notification for more details.

Click here to apply online

 

tags
top news
Judge consented to transfer, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, hammers Cong
Judge consented to transfer, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, hammers Cong
‘Factually incorrect, misleading’: India on US panel statement on Delhi violence
‘Factually incorrect, misleading’: India on US panel statement on Delhi violence
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘Failure of leadership’: Bernie Sanders on Trump’s statement on Delhi clashes
‘Failure of leadership’: Bernie Sanders on Trump’s statement on Delhi clashes
Watch: Modified Porsche 911 pops a massive wheelie at private track event
Watch: Modified Porsche 911 pops a massive wheelie at private track event
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
Amazon to launch its food delivery service, set to take on Swiggy, Zomato
Amazon to launch its food delivery service, set to take on Swiggy, Zomato
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News