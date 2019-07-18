MU question paper leak case: Principal, exam controller sacked

education

Following the initial enquiry reports and the explanations furnished by the alleged accused persons, the university has put the principal and the examination controller of SKM College, Nawada, under suspension and appointed new people on the posts.

The newly appointed secretary of the SKM College governing body, Prof Radhekant Prasad, ordered suspension of the principal, Prof Devendra Kumar Sinha and the examination controller Prof Harendra Kumar Singh with immediate effect and appointed a senior college teacher Prof BK Pandey as the new principal of the college.

Prof Prasad said to the newsmen, that the principal and the examination controller of the SKM College have been replaced after the directive from the vice-chancellor.

The question paper of the degree part-one examinations of the university were leaked from the SKM College, Nawada, in which the outgoing principal and the examination controller were found to be involved. Besides, the ousted principal and the examination controller had also confessed to have opened the packet of the question papers a day earlier of the scheduled examinations, during queries of the university probe panel.

Reports quoting university sources said that the degree part-one examinations (Session-2018) were announced by the university and the detailed programmes were declared. The examinations of Mathematics and Economics were scheduled on June 28 and June 29 last. But the question papers were leaked on June 25 and were made viral on social media.

The university following the reports of paper leakage immediately cancelled the examinations and also set up a committee to find out the people behind the incident. In the meantime, the university also slapped show cause notices on the SKM College of Nawada. The principal of the SKM College and the controller of examinations replying to the show cause admitted their “mistake” which further prompted to take stern action against the duo.

