MUHS UG and PG result 2019 declared at muhs.ac.in

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:00 IST

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has declared the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examination results on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at muhs.ac.in.

Candidate can click on the following links to check the results:

MUHS UG Winter semester results

MUHS PG Winter semester results

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the result notification link

3.Select the specific exam results

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The result will appear on the display screen.