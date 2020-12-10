e-paper
Mumbai FYJC admissions: Over 2.04 lakh seats remain vacant after round 2, third merit list on December 15

Mumbai FYJC admissions: Over 2.04 lakh seats remain vacant after round 2, third merit list on December 15

Mumbai FYJC admissions: Colleges said students might still want to wait for the third round to see if they get their desired college before zeroing down on something.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:30 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai FYJC admissions.
Mumbai FYJC admissions.(HT file )
         

Mumbai FYJC admissions: Over 2.04 lakh seats (including general and quota seats) across first year junior colleges (FYJC) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remain vacant after the second round of admissions which concluded on Wednesday. Only about 37% students who were allotted colleges in the round ended up confirming their seats in the second general round.

Colleges said students might still want to wait for the third round to see if they get their desired college before zeroing down on something.

“Some students who might have missed the cut off by a few marks might wait for the third list,” said the principal of a South Mumbai college. A total of 76,231 students were allotted seats in the second round of which 28,061 students confirmed their admissions.

The state education department will announce the third merit list for FYJC at 11 am on December 15. The department announced the admission schedule for the third round on its official website on Thursday. While the third merit list will be declared on December 15, students who get colleges in the list can secure their admissions by December 18.

The state education department has allowed colleges to start their online classes for FYJC. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “the FYJC admission process has been really smooth this year and we are happy that admissions will complete soon. We are hoping that colleges start their classes online and have also extended all the help by organizing online classes for students across the state through the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).

