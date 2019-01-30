Mumbai University TYBCom semester 5 result announced, here’s how to check

Results of Mumbai University third year B Com exams (5th semester) have been declared on its official website mu.ac.in. The exams were held in May.

Results of BMM, MCA, BE courses and biomedical exams were also declared.

According to reports, a total of 57,169 candidates had registered for BCom fifth semester examinations out of which 57,140 students appeared for the exam.

According to official notification, the pass percentage for B.Com semester five is 57.11 as 31,965 candidates cleared the exam. A total of 24,008 students had failed in exam..

Mumbai University BCom result 2019: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website, mu.ac.in

Click on ‘exams and results’

Then click ‘results’ icon

Click on Commerce or the course you had appeared for.

Chose the semester you had appeared for.

Log-in using the registration number

Your result will be displayed. Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 21:24 IST