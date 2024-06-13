Mumbai University colleges release first merit list for undergraduate admissions, check details here

Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai have begun releasing the first merit list of MU undergraduate admission today, June 13, 2024. Applicants can check their names by visiting the official website of the respective colleges. Some of these colleges include St. Xavier's College, KC College, Thakur College of Science and Commerce (TCSC), and more. St. Xavier's College has released the first merit list of UG admissions for 2024-25.

Following the release of the first merit list, the university will begin the verification process tomorrow, that is June 14, wherein candidates will have to complete the online verification process, make the fee payment, and upload an undertaking form along with the documents needed. The deadline for the verification process is June 20, until 3 PM.

Notably, the second merit list is scheduled to be out on June 21, 2024, at 5 PM, whereas the third merit list will be released on June 28, 2024, at 5 PM. Classes will commence on July 4, 2024, as stated in the official notification released by the University earlier.

It may be mentioned here that the University of Mumbai offers a diverse range of undergraduate programs, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and many other courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

In fact, it is for the first time this year admissions for courses like BMS, BBA, and BCA under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be conducted after the announcement of qualifying exam results by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

On May 25, the University commenced the registration of pre-admission for students seeking admission to the first year of 3-year and 4-year degree courses for the academic year 2024-2025. The registration process concluded on June 10, 2024. A total of 2,50,453 students have registered online, submitting 8,70,495 applications for various courses.

For any assistance, candidates may call on these contact numbers - 8104163490 and 8104578847.