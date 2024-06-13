TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2024 out on lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to check marks here

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2024) and the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2024) today, June 13, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of TSCHE at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET results 2024 have been released. Check scores via direct link here

Alternatively, candidates can also click on this direct link to check their scores.

Notably, to pass the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent of marks (42 marks out of 120). For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), there are no cut-off marks prescribed.

It may be mentioned here that the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams for undergraduate and postgraduate law course admission were held on June 13, 2024, in three sessions - 9 am to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Furthermore, ranks and scores obtained by the candidates in TS LAWCET are used for admission to the three-year and five-year law courses offered by participating institutions in Telangana.

Likewise, the ranks and scores obtained by the candidates in TS PGLCET are used for admission to the LLM courses offered by those institutions.

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2024 on the website:

Go to the official website of TS LAWCET and PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS LAWCET or PGLCET result 2024 link.

Enter the login credentials and submit.

Check the results displayed on the screen.

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

