Assam CEE Result 2024 Date: Scores of entrance test likely on June 18 at astu.ac.in, says ASTU

Assam CEE Result 2024 Date: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has informed that the result of the state-level Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2024) is likely to be announced on Tuesday, June 18. When announced, the candidates can check their results on the official website of the university, astu.ac.in.

“Results of CEE-2024 are likely to be declared on 18th June, 2024,” the university said.

According to the university's previous notification, the provisional answer key of Assam CEE was released on June 2 and objections were invited from candidates till June 4 (6 pm).

"The challenges to provisional answer key, by the appeared candidates, will be accepted only through the "CEE-2024 login portal" link available on the website https://www.astu.ac.in. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and the final answer key will be displayed in the website (www.astu.ac.in)," the university said.

The result of the entrance test will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key, it added.

How to check Assam CEE Result 2024

Go to astu.ac.in. Open the Assam CEE result page. Provide your login details. Check and download the Assam CEE result.

There were 120 questions in Assam CEE, 40 each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks while one mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

The duration of the test was three hours.

The entrance test is held for admission to the 1st year of BTech courses at the Engineering Colleges of Assam. Visit the ASTU website for further details