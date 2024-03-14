Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU has started the registration process for Assam CEE 2024 on March 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Assam Combined Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in. Assam CEE 2024 registration begins, direct link here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till April 3, 2024. The admit card for the same will be available from May 18, 2024 onwards. The correction window will remain open till May 28, 2024.

The Assam CEE 2024 will be conducted on June 2, 2024 in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. Paper shall be of 3 hours duration and shall contain 120 multiple choice questions. The exam will comprise of 40 questions of Mathematics, 40 questions of Physics and 40 questions of Chemistry. 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. CEE 2024 will be based on Assam Higher Secondary Education Council syllabus.

All the candidates who are interested to apply for Assam CEE 2024 can check the eligibility criteria from the Information Bulletin given here.

Assam CEE 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

Click on Assam CEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1100/- for all candidates. The payment of fee should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Combined Entrance Examination, CEE 2024, is conducted for admission to B.Tech programs in the colleges of Assam.