Home / Education / Mumbai University: Ignore fake reports of summer examination session timetables

Mumbai University: Ignore fake reports of summer examination session timetables

It further highlights that during such unprecedented times, rumours have an easy way to reach the public but it is the responsibility of the college staff, administrators as well as students to not fall prey to rumours.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai University. (HT file)
Mumbai University. (HT file)
         

After receiving queries from college administrators as well as students about examination timetables posted on various social media platforms, the University of Mumbai on Thursday clarified that the University has not approved any new timetable for the summer examination session. This statement comes barely two days after the university postponed all its 750-plus exams of the current examination session until after April 15.

“Due to COVID-19 outbreak , government has declared lockdown upto 14 April 2020 and accordingly, University of Mumbai issued a circular that the varsity and colleges affiliated with us will not conduct any examination until 14 April 2020,” said a statement released by Vinod Patil, director, Board of Examinations and Evaluations (BEE), MU.

It further highlights that during such unprecedented times, rumours have an easy way to reach the public but it is the responsibility of the college staff, administrators as well as students to not fall prey to rumours. “We have realised that the staff and students of various colleges are forwarding timetables if different colleges on WhatsApp groups in order to seek authentication, which eventually finds its way to others who assume the information shared is true. We have to stop this,” added Patil in his statement.

He further clarified that the University will not release any exam and timetable related circular before April 14.

