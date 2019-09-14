NABARD Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 91 Development Assistant posts, graduates can apply

education

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online applications for the recruitment of development assistant. The online application process has begun from September 14 onwards and the last date to apply is October 2.

There are a total of 82 vacancies for the post of development assistant and 9 vacancies for development assistant (Hindi) .

Candidates can apply online at www.nabard.org.

NABARD will recruit the development assistants through a two-level exam. The phase -1 preliminary exam will be conducted on October 20, 2019. Candidates who clear the prelims will have to appear for phase- 2 main exam.

Applicant should be between the age of 18 to 32 years.

Education qualifications required for development assistant post:

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) in aggregate or possess equivalent qualification from a recognised University / Institution

Education qualifications required for development assistant (Hindi) post:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate OR

Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate

Candidate must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

SCHEME OF EXAMINATION AND SYLLABUS:

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests in both the phases. 1/4th mark will be deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

Pre-recruitment Training for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates

NABARD arranges pre-recruitment training at certain centres for a limited number of SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates as per the guidelines issued by Government of India in this regard.

Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail of such training may write to the Regional Office of NABARD in his / her State / HO, Mumbai. Candidates opting for pre-recruitment training will be intimated about the training by the concerned Regional Office.

Format of the Application for pre examination training is available on NABARD website www.nabard.org. The applications for pre-recruitment training should reach our offices on or before 04 October 2019. The address for regional offices can be found in the official notification of NABARD.

Download NABARD official notification 2019:

