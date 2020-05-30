e-paper
Home / Education / Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Abhi Chakraborty of Holy cross Higher Secondary school tops NBSE HSLC exam

Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Abhi Chakraborty of Holy cross Higher Secondary school tops NBSE HSLC exam

Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: This year 30,677 students qualified the NBSE HSLC board examination. Out of which, 2,140 students are from Government schools, 12, 857 from private schools, and 15,680 were repeaters.

education Updated: May 30, 2020 14:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Abhi Chakraborty of Holy Cross Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur has topped the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) class 10 or matric examination 2020. He has scored 98.33%.

This year 30,677 students qualified the Nagaland 10th board examination. Out of which, 2,140 students are from Government schools, 12, 857 from private schools, and 15,680 were repeaters.

Merit list:

Candidates can check their NBSE matriculation results 2020 online at nbsenagaland.com. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check the NBSE HSLC Result 2020.

