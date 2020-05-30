Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Abhi Chakraborty of Holy cross Higher Secondary school tops NBSE HSLC exam
Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: This year 30,677 students qualified the NBSE HSLC board examination. Out of which, 2,140 students are from Government schools, 12, 857 from private schools, and 15,680 were repeaters.education Updated: May 30, 2020 14:34 IST
Abhi Chakraborty of Holy Cross Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur has topped the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) class 10 or matric examination 2020. He has scored 98.33%.
Merit list:
Candidates can check their NBSE matriculation results 2020 online at nbsenagaland.com. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference.