Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Abhi Chakraborty of Holy cross Higher Secondary school tops NBSE HSLC exam

education

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:34 IST

Abhi Chakraborty of Holy Cross Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur has topped the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) class 10 or matric examination 2020. He has scored 98.33%.

This year 30,677 students qualified the Nagaland 10th board examination. Out of which, 2,140 students are from Government schools, 12, 857 from private schools, and 15,680 were repeaters.

Merit list:

Candidates can check their NBSE matriculation results 2020 online at nbsenagaland.com. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check the NBSE HSLC Result 2020.