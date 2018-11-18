Nalanda Open University 13th convocation on Dec 8, 15670 students to get degrees

The 13th convocation of Nalanda Open University (NOU) will be held at Bapu auditorium here on December 8. A total of the 15670 students, including 45% women, will receive their under graduation (UG) and post graduation (PG) degrees. While 28 students, who have topped in their respective subjects in UG and PG level examinations, will get their gold medals on the occasion.

NOU registrar SP Sinha said that governor cum chancellor, Lalji Tandon had already given his consent for the convocation. He would give away the gold medals to the 28 toppers, out of which two medals will be awarded to the best woman graduate and best woman postgraduate for scoring highest marks in their respective subjects. “Of these, nine gold medals are donated or sponsored,” he said.

“Among the students who will be awarded degrees, 11490 are from postgraduate and 4180 from undergraduate courses. It is remarkable that out of the total, 1200 students are from outside the state, who successfully completed different courses from this university,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, the university has prescribed new dress for the convocation: white kurta, pyjama or dhoti for men and white salwar with lemon yellow kurta or lemon yellow sari with red border and red blouse for women. Besides, the university has decided to give Malviya turban and angvastram to students as a token of gift that would be non returnable.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 16:15 IST