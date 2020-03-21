NALCO Engineers Recruitment 2020 through GATE score, 120 vacancies on offer

education

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:33 IST

National Aluminium Company Limited has invited online applications for engineers recruitment through GATE 2020 scores. There are a total of 120 vacancies. Graduates in engineering can apply for the posts. Aspirant should have a full time bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology from a recognised university. Final year engineering students can also apply.

Details of Vacancy:

Mechanical Engineer ---45

Electrical Engineer ---29

Instrumentation Engineer -- 15

Chemical Engineer --- 9

Metallurgy Engineer -- 13

Civil Engineer --- 5

Mining Engineer --- 4

Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview based on their GATE 2020 score and company’s requirement. The selected candidates will be provided a one-year on-job-training before appointment.

The online application process will end on April 9. Aspirants can apply online at nalcoinidia.com