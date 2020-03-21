e-paper
NALCO Engineers Recruitment 2020 through GATE score, 120 vacancies on offer

Mar 21, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Aluminium Company Limited has invited online applications for engineers recruitment through GATE 2020 scores. There are a total of 120 vacancies. Graduates in engineering can apply for the posts. Aspirant should have a full time bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology from a recognised university. Final year engineering students can also apply.

Details of Vacancy: 

Mechanical Engineer ---45

Electrical Engineer ---29

Instrumentation Engineer -- 15

Chemical Engineer --- 9

Metallurgy Engineer -- 13

Civil Engineer --- 5

Mining Engineer --- 4

Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview based on their GATE 2020 score and company’s requirement. The selected candidates will be provided a one-year on-job-training before appointment.

The online application process will end on April 9. Aspirants can apply online at nalcoinidia.com

