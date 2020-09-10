NATA admit card 2020 for second test released at nata.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 19:24 IST

NATA admit card 2020: The Council of Architecture has released the admit card for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 second test on its official website.

Candidates can download their NATA admit card 2020 for second test online at nata.in.

The COA conducted the NATA first test on August 29, 2020. According to the schedule, the second test will be held on September 12, 2020.

The admit card will carry all the necessary instructions along with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines.

Direct link for NATA second test Admit card 2020

How to download the NATA second test Admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official at nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: The NATA admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.