National level painting competition on energy conservation held, 26 winners to be awarded tomorrow

Bureau of Energy Efficiency under Ministry of Power on Thursday conducted a National Level painting competition for the students from classes 4 to 9 in Delhi.

Dec 13, 2019 14:34 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
The winners will be awarded on December 14, the National Energy Conservation Day, by RK Singh, Minister of State (IC) for Power and New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. (Bureau of Energy Efficiency)
         

Bureau of Energy Efficiency under Ministry of Power on Thursday conducted a National Level painting competition for the students from classes 4 to 9 in Delhi. The competition was held as part of National Energy Conservation day which is celebrated on December 14 and is being observed from December 9 to December 14, 2019 by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The competition, aimed at making students aware about the importance of Energy Conservation, was held at two different venues. For Group A (students of Classes 4 to 6) the competition was held at Power Management Institute Noida, UP in association with NTPC and for Group B (students of Classes 7 to 9) it was conducted at Gurugram in association with Power Grid Corporation of India.

The topics for Group-A students were “Be a bright spark, lights off till it’s dark” and “Do Your Part, Be Energy Smart” whereas topics for Group B students were “Energy Efficiency, a pulse for Eco building” and “Be polite. Turn off the light”.

The participants of National competition were selected from two rounds conducted at School level and State level. Over 84 lakh children across the country participated in the National Painting Competition at school level.

The winners will be awarded on December 14, the National Energy Conservation Day, by RK Singh, Minister of State (IC) for Power and New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Thirteen students will be awarded from Group A and thirteen students will be awarded from Group B.

