Navodaya Vidyalaya NVS JNVST class 6th result declared, here’s the direct link

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result of JNVST 2019 class 6th exam. Candidates who had appeared for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) can check their NVS JNVST class 6th results on the official website at nvsadmissionclassix.in.

JNVVST Candidates can login at NVS website using their JNVST registration number and password. NVS prospectus can also be downloaded from its website.

NVS had conducted the JNVST class 6 exam 2019 in 600 Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country on April 6.

How to check Navodaya Vidyalya class 6th result 2019

Visit the official website of NVS at nvsadmissionclasssix.in

Click on the check NVS JNVST result link on the home page

Key in your JNVST registration number, password and submit to view the result

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to check your JNVST Class 6 exam result

First Published: May 26, 2019 07:31 IST