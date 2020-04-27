e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NCC to become optional subject in UP Board soon

NCC to become optional subject in UP Board soon

NCC Course: Syllabus has been finalised and sent for gov’t approval

education Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:19 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board. (HT file)
Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board. (HT file)
         

National Cadet Corps (NCC) is likely to become a full-fledged optional subject in schools affiliated to UP Board from 2020-21 session. If it materialises, students opting for it in high school (HS) and intermediate will have to study one subject less than their fellow students.

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), has finalised NCC course syllabus and sent it to state government for its approval. It has also sent a proposal to introduce it as an optional subject. “As soon as the government gives its nod, NCC as a course would become available for students,” shared a senior state education department official. “Once implemented, over 1.25 crore students of class 9 to class 12 enrolled in around 28,000 schools affiliated to the board will get an opportunity to opt for it,” he added.

NCC is at present available in many UP Board affiliated schools where in students opt for it and appear in written exams and ‘practical’ conducted by NCC directorate and earn different level certificates. However under the new system, students opting for NCC as a course will appear in written exams conducted by UP Board just like their other mandatory and optional subjects and then appear in practical conducted by NCC directorate, the official added. At present, students opting for NCC have to take it as an additional subject. As a result, these students end up having NCC besides the six subjects they have in class 10 and five in class 12. However once NCC becomes a full-fledged optional subject, these students will have to study five and four subjects respectively in HS and intermediate. It is on the instructions of the state government that UP Board has prepared the syllabus of NCC as an optional subject and the proposal to introduce it in schools affiliated to it.

“We hope NCC will attract more students. Moreover, even students who do not have NCC in their schools will also be able to opt for it and take the training at nearby schools where it is available,” said captain (retd) Vijayraj Yadav, convener, subject expert committee, UP Board.

tags
top news
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Nitish Kumar says no to getting students back from Kota. Then explains
Nitish Kumar says no to getting students back from Kota. Then explains
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
In a new ‘normal’, BMW cars in India can now be bought online
In a new ‘normal’, BMW cars in India can now be bought online
Tamil Nadu builds wall at Andhra Pradesh border over Covid-19 concerns
Tamil Nadu builds wall at Andhra Pradesh border over Covid-19 concerns
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News