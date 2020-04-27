NCC to become optional subject in UP Board soon

education

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:19 IST

National Cadet Corps (NCC) is likely to become a full-fledged optional subject in schools affiliated to UP Board from 2020-21 session. If it materialises, students opting for it in high school (HS) and intermediate will have to study one subject less than their fellow students.

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), has finalised NCC course syllabus and sent it to state government for its approval. It has also sent a proposal to introduce it as an optional subject. “As soon as the government gives its nod, NCC as a course would become available for students,” shared a senior state education department official. “Once implemented, over 1.25 crore students of class 9 to class 12 enrolled in around 28,000 schools affiliated to the board will get an opportunity to opt for it,” he added.

NCC is at present available in many UP Board affiliated schools where in students opt for it and appear in written exams and ‘practical’ conducted by NCC directorate and earn different level certificates. However under the new system, students opting for NCC as a course will appear in written exams conducted by UP Board just like their other mandatory and optional subjects and then appear in practical conducted by NCC directorate, the official added. At present, students opting for NCC have to take it as an additional subject. As a result, these students end up having NCC besides the six subjects they have in class 10 and five in class 12. However once NCC becomes a full-fledged optional subject, these students will have to study five and four subjects respectively in HS and intermediate. It is on the instructions of the state government that UP Board has prepared the syllabus of NCC as an optional subject and the proposal to introduce it in schools affiliated to it.

“We hope NCC will attract more students. Moreover, even students who do not have NCC in their schools will also be able to opt for it and take the training at nearby schools where it is available,” said captain (retd) Vijayraj Yadav, convener, subject expert committee, UP Board.