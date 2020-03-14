NCL Recruitment 2020: Over 300 vacancies of operator notified, 10th pass can apply

education

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:45 IST

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited online applications for various posts of HEMM operator (trainee) namely, Dragline operator, dozer operator, grader operator, dumper operator, shovel operator, pay loaded operator, crane operator and drill operator trainees. There are a total of 307 vacancies.

Application process begins on March 16 and will end on March 30. The upper age limit of candidate is 30 years. Candidates can apply online at http://nclcil.in/

Candidates should have passed class 10th examination or equivalent from a recognised board. Check official notification for all details about the essential qualifications for the posts.

Detail of vacancies:

Dragline operator - 9

Dozer operator - 48

Grader operator - 11

Dumper operator- 167

Shovel operator- 28

Pay loader operator- 6

Crane operator- 21

Drill operator- 17

Click here for official notification

Selection Procedure: Candidates will have to clear a written test. The exam pattern is given in the official notification.