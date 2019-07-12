NCL student receives national tech innovation award

education

Nalinee Suryawanshi, a research student of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune received the SRISTI- Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Award (GYTI 2019 on July 6 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

The award was presented to Nalinee by vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, in the presence of Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, eminent scientist R. A. Mashelkar, and Dr. Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology.

Nalinee received the award for developing the technology for ‘Non-Catalytic deep desulfurization process using hydrodynamic cavitation’ at CSIR-NCL under the guidance of Vinay Bhandari at Chemical Engineering and Process Development Division.

A graduate in Petrochemical Engineering from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, her doctoral work is mainly focused on “Studies in sulfur removal processes for transportation fuels”.

Previously, she received the SERB-IGCW 2017 award at the ‘Industrial Green Chemistry World 2017’ conference.

SRISTI (Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions) has established three national awards with BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council) for innovative student projects in engineering, biotechnology, agriculture, pharmacy, material science and other applied technological domains. The awards were given to 21 young researchers for innovations related to 42 categories this year.

SRISTI-GYTI awards celebrate the spirit of student innovation in all the fields of engineering, science, technology and design through extremely affordable/frugal solution or the ones pushing the technological edge.

