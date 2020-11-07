e-paper
NCPCR summons CBSE officials over collaboration with social media platforms for e- classes

education Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:17 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned officials from the CBSE for collaborating with social media platforms for conducting classes on augmented reality, saying encouraging children to use social media is not right as they are not safe mediums.

In the letter, the officials from the Central Board of Secondary Education have been asked to appear before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on November 9.

“These social media platforms are not safe for children so inviting them on these platforms prima facie does not appear right to the commission and we have summoned the officials of CBSE to give an explanation over it,” NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told PTI.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook have partnered to launch curriculum on “digital safety and online well-being” and “Augmented Reality” for students and educators. 

