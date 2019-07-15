NCWEB’s first cut-off list for BA, BCom released, check details and list here

education

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:43 IST

The non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) on Sunday announced its first cut-off list for the BA and BCom programme offered at its centres. Students can take admission till July 17 at the respective centres. The second cut-off list will be released on July 20.

The board, which has 26 centres in different Delhi University (DU) colleges, allows women aspirants in the National Capital Region (NCR) to pursue higher education without attending regular classes. Currently, the board has 26 centres in DU colleges, including Hansraj College, Miranda House, Maharaja Agrasen College, Rajdhani College, and Vivekananda College, offering three courses — BA, BCom and MA. The board releases cutoff lists as per different teaching centres, which hold classes on weekends.

For the BCom programme this year, the cut-off range is between 77% and 85% with the highest in Miranda House and Hansraj College. For the BA programme too, the highest cut-off (85%) has been given by the two colleges for the Economics-Political Science combination.

The other BA programme combinations offered by the NCWEB include History-Political Science (72%-84%), Political Science-Mathematics (69%) and Economics-Sanskrit (74%).

Last year, the cut-off for the BA and BCom courses at the NCWEB ranged between 72% and 78%, and between 77% and 85%, respectively.

NCWEB BA (Prog) first cut-off list for 2019-20

NCWEB B Com (Prog) first cut-off list for 2019-20

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 15:42 IST