NDA II Exam 2019: 10 last minute preparation tips

“If it weren’t for the last minute nothing would get done” – Rita Mae Brown

The above words can be considered the testament ‘truth’ for the modern youth, which tends to get work done at the eleventh hour. Why? Because the new-age individual is both a philosopher and an achiever, choosing to gather all the information before finally combining it for best results.

That said, this emerging approach leaves little time for conventional preparation methodologies. This article aims to provide some relevant last-minute preparation tips for the upcoming NDA 2 2019.

What is NDA 2 ?

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is located in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, and is a major milestone for all the aspirants to the Indian Armed Forces. The prestigious academy conducts a national-level entrance exam twice a year to select the most capable candidates to induct into its hallowed corridors.

The second NDA entrance exam is just around the corner and is scheduled to be held on November 17, 2019. From sleepless nights to all-day study routines, aspirants are facing last-minute jitters worrying about their preparation levels and how they will perform.

Cracking the Code: Last minute preparation tips for NDA II Exam 2019

To begin with, be clear about the subjects, papers, and pattern of the exam. There will be 2 papers in the written exam. Paper 1 tackles Mathematics and is a 300 marks test with 150 minutes allocated for the exam. Paper 2 is an English competency and General Aptitude Test worth 600 marks, with a time limit of 150 minutes.

Mathematics includes algebra, matrices, trigonometry, calculus, statistics, etc. GAT incorporates a variety of subjects such as physics, chemistry, general science, geography, history and current affairs.

English is the latter part of Paper 2.

This intense syllabus requires months of preparation and guidance. Here is how you can prepare yourself

to add finishing touches by utilising your final few days:

1) Stop studying: Preparing for an exam is like a marathon and, just like a marathon, you don’t need to add to your exertion before the end of the race. Do not study any new or heavy topic, as you may not be able to grasp the concept properly. This leaves the risk of creating unnecessary confusion. So, it is better to be contented with what you have already studied.

2) Revision: Revisiting the topics that you have covered is important, but there is a correct manner to do so. Do not revise books and chapters. Make short and simple notes so that you can simply glance through them to refresh the topic in your mind.

3) Mathematics: As a subject, mathematics can be quite dense. This is why it makes sense to note down tricks, formulas, and strategies in a separate notebook. This, at a time when you’re counting down the last few days to the exam, will help you refresh mathematical concepts in a short span.

4) General Awareness+ English: Thankfully, English doesn’t require extensive revision work. You can still brush up on your vocabulary and read through synonyms, antonyms, and idioms to make sure you don’t leave out anything important. Use the time you save to go through current affairs. The question paper will be set days before the scheduled date, so it is advisable to not focus on news from the last few days. Important events, dates, venue, names, and activities from the preceding months, however, need to be revised extensively.

5) Practice papers: Solving a previous year’s question paper or taking on a mock test is a good idea as it braces you for the upcoming exam. Be mindful not to let the result affect your confidence. Mock tests are not the real exam so do not get overwhelmed by its outcome.

6) Check your stationery: See that you have kept your call letter and the required stationery items such as pen and pencil at a convenient and accessible place.

7) Relax: Take a break. Give your mind and body some time to relax, especially one day before the exam. Do not study or revise anything on the last day to keep yourself fresh for the exam.

8) Get proper sleep: Rejuvenate your strength. Sleep on time, and be refreshed both mentally and physically.

9) Eat: Eat, but don’t overeat, and eat healthy when you do. Junk or excessive food can make you feel bloated and lethargic and might dull your edge just before the exam.

10) Optimism: Last but not least, approach the exam with a positive attitude. Be confident in your preparation and give it your all, come the day of the exam.

If you clear the written exam, there is a rigorous 5-day SSB interview waiting for you. No need to panic, though – just be confident, intelligent, alert, spontaneous, and active! Don’t try to fake it or do something out of character. Just be yourself.

Another little secret is to eat a little chocolate just before going for the exam – the darker, the better.

Chocolate controls nervousness, gives energy and reduces anxiety. All the very best, dear candidates!

(Author Shishir Dixit is founder director, Centurion Education Pvt Ltd. Views expressed here are personal.)