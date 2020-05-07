e-paper
NDLI reaches out to students amid lockdown

The NDLI is a project under the Ministry of Human Resource Development and is spearheaded by the IIT Kharagpur.

education Updated: May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
Kolkata
Representational image.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

With educational institutions shut due to the lockdown, the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) has reached out to students with 3.5 crore academic content to enable them to study from home, an NDLI spokesperson said on Thursday.

The content can be accessed on ‘Corona Outbreak: Study from Home’ section in the NDLI’s mobile application and its online portal www.ndl.gov.in, the spokesperson said.

Of the 3.5 crore academic content, the Union HRD Ministry has given people free access to 78 lakh content after the imposition of the lockdown while they need to register themselves to get complete access to the remaining content, she said.

The digital content is in the form of e-books, audiobooks, lecture materials, thesis, reports, articles, journals, question papers and their solutions, simulation tools and video lectures in engineering, science, management, humanities and law streams, the spokesperson said.

Also, an updated and consolidated research resource repository on COVID-19 has been made available to the students, she said.

It is also urging faculty members of other institutes to share new content to the NDLI’s repository for the benefit of the students, the project’s principal investigator and former IIT Kharagpur director Professor P P Chakrabarti said.

He said the initiative has received a positive response, leading to the addition of a large quantity of new content to the NDLI’s repository.

