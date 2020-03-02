e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Necessary for youth to be educated for Haryana’s development, says Khattar

Necessary for youth to be educated for Haryana’s development, says Khattar

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Community Centers built at a cost of about Rs 3.52 crore in Pundrak, Kachhwa and Dabri villages in Karnal assembly constituency on Sunday.

education Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:02 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT file)
         

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that it is necessary for the youth to be educated as it is also linked with the development of the state.

He also said that the youth should sharpen their skills so that they get employment in the field of their choice.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Community Centers built at a cost of about Rs 3.52 crore in Pundrak, Kachhwa and Dabri villages in Karnal assembly constituency on Sunday.

According to a press release, Khattar said the State government has taken several steps in this direction so that good education is imparted to children and to youth.

He said that the state government is focussing its attention on generating employment opportunities for the youth and in the last five years, 80,000 youths have been provided employment and in the next two years, more youth will be provided employment.

The Chief Minister said that in the budget this year besides focussing on the education sector, health sector has also been given priority in the budget as the state will increase awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle.

tags
top news
BJP readies for tricky seat-sharing negotiations with JD(U) in Bihar
BJP readies for tricky seat-sharing negotiations with JD(U) in Bihar
Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage for Delhi riot victims
Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage for Delhi riot victims
SC to hear Delhi gangrape convict’s plea day before scheduled execution
SC to hear Delhi gangrape convict’s plea day before scheduled execution
Bodies, charred limbs, gunshot wounds — GTB Hospital saw the worst of Delhi riots
Bodies, charred limbs, gunshot wounds — GTB Hospital saw the worst of Delhi riots
SC to decide today whether to refer Article 370 issue to larger bench
SC to decide today whether to refer Article 370 issue to larger bench
British PM Boris Johnson backs ‘fantastic’ Priti Patel amid bullying row
British PM Boris Johnson backs ‘fantastic’ Priti Patel amid bullying row
Tesla begins shipping Model Y SUV with seating for seven
Tesla begins shipping Model Y SUV with seating for seven
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli to reporter
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli to reporter
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAABIS Recruitment 2020Shah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News