NEET 2018: Counselling for PG seats extended till March 26

Registration for the first round of counselling for postgraduate medical and dental courses under the NEET has been extended till the evening of March 26.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was held in January and the results were declared in February. Earlier, the registration was to close on 5pm of March 24.

“This has been done due to some technical issues with the software because of which the candidates were facing problems in the choices for selection of colleges and courses they want to opt for,” said a Health Ministry official.

Candidates may visit the website www.mcc.nic.infor further details.