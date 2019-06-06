NEET 2019 results: Faridabad’s Swastik Bhatia bags AIR 4, his twin brother secures 309th spot

Faridabad’s Swastik Bhatia has secured all India rank (AIR) 4 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday.

His twin brother Vinayak Bhatia also cracked the highly competitive exam and bagged AIR 309.

Sons of a doctor couple, Swastik and Vinayak studied at Modern Vidya Niketan in Faridabad’s Sector 17. The brothers had on May 29 celebrated their 18th birthday.

Their father, Dr Raju Bhatia, a general physician, said, “I am a happy dad today as both my sons have cracked the NEET. The boys have brought laurels to our family.”

‘Never missed school classes’

On their study pattern, Dr Bhatia said, “Both of them had started preparing for the entrance exam after Class 10. Though they had been taking coaching, my sons never missed their school classes.” In Class-12 exams, Swastik has scored 94% marks, while Vinayak secured 93% marks. Raju and his wife Anuradha, who is a gynaecologist, run a private hospital in Faridabad.

‘Abstained from social media’

The brothers say neither did they have accounts on any social media platform, nor did they indulge in gaming activities.

“In three years, the only thing we did was study. We had only one aim – to crack the NEET in first attempt,” said Swastik.

“I want to become a cardiologist, while Vinayak aims to be a radiologist. We are trying to get admission in Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi,” he added.

What kept them entertained

Swastik said, “In order to relax our minds, we used to watch Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. Our parents supported us, but it was our teachers who made the maximum effort to help us succeed.”

“Hard work, self-study, positive approach towards goal and staying away from social media platforms played the major role in our success story,” he added.

