NEET result 2019: NTA declares NEET exam results, here’s direct link to check marks at ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 examination. The NEET examination 2019 was held on May 5 and May 20.

Students who had appeared in the NEET 2019 examination can check their result on NTA website www.ntaneet.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check NEET 2019 results.

A total of 15,19,375 students had registered for the exam held across the country. The exam consisted of one paper with 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology. The NTA had uploaded the answer key of NEET 2019 exam on May 30 and candidates were given time to raise objections.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result based on the qualifying criteria provided by Medical/Dental Council of India and All India Rank based on the marks obtained in NEET (UG) 2019. A percentile rank is the percentage of score that falls below a given score in a group. The percentile score of a candidate is calculated as follows: 100 x number of candidates appeared with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate divided by the total number of candidates appeared.

The result of NEET (UG) 2019 is valid for the academic session 2019-20 only. The record of NEET will be available up to 60 days from the date of declaration of result.

NTA NEET result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link for NEET result

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out

Note: Candidates must regularly check updates on website of NTA, MoH & FW, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in) and participating states/universities/institutions till counselling concludes.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 14:10 IST