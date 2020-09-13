NEET 2020 concludes peacefully in Bihar, students find Bio easy

education

Braving Covid-19 fear, thousands of medical aspirants along with their guardians poured in the capital city Patna for writing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held across 178 centres on Sunday.

In Bihar, altogether 78,960 students had registered to write NEET across 193 exam centres spread in Patna and Gaya.

Majority of students agreed that precautionary measures adopted at exam centres were satisfactory, however, numerous students faced major inconvenience due to concentration of exam centres in two districts (Patna and Gaya) out of 38, which forced them to travel 100 to 200 km for reaching exam centres.

A NEET aspirant Anup Kumar from Saran district, said, “I left my home at 7 am to reach exam centre at 11 am. Travel for long hours and three-hour waiting period before commencement of exam exhausted me. For the first time, I wore mask for straight six hours. It caused suffocation”

About precautionary measures taken at exam centre, he said, “Arrangements were satisfactory. We were provided fresh mask at entrance gate after thermal screening and hand sanitisation. Alternate seating arrangement was followed.”

Candidates coming out of exam centres seemed relieved after taking exam. Examinees said that exam was moderate to difficult and rated biology the easiest while chemistry and physics moderate.

Jyoti Kumari, who took exam at A N College, said, “I found physics difficult than biology. Few questions of botany section were difficult to understand. Physics questions were time taking and calculative.”

She said, “I am quite relaxed after taking exam. Earlier I was worried to become a part of a big crowd but arrangements were stringent. Exam hall was sanitised and invigilator was wearing gloves. Contactless communication was adopted.”

Another examinee Keshav who reached Patna from Bhagalpur said, “I travelled 250 km for reaching exam centre in Patna. Huge traffic jam near Bypass Road consumed time. “

He said, “My exam was good. I found chemistry difficult as more questions were asked from organic section. Physics and Biology questions were moderate.”

Traffic police were seen clearing traffic jam near Bailey Road, Boring Road, Digha and other localities after 5 pm after conclusion of exam.