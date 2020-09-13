NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam to be held today for over 15 lakh registered candidates

NEET 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) on Sunday, September 13, 2020. This year, over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET 2020 examination which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from originally-planned 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12. The NEET 2020 is a pen and paper-based examination. The medical entrance exam has already been deferred multiple times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

Get latest updates on exam here. Stay tuned.

09:46 am IST NEET 2020: Students arriving at examination centres in Chennai Candidates begin arriving at examination centres to appear in the NEET 2020 examination. Chennai: Candidates begin arriving at examination centres to write NEET exam (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test); visuals from Vidya Mandir in Mylapore.



A candidate says,"NEET is just an exam.There's nothing to fear about. If not cleared this time,we can reappear next year" pic.twitter.com/IpFRKR4Wc8 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020





09:40 am IST NEET 2020: Each examination centre will have the following additional Inventory 1) Gloves and Masks for all staff on examination duty 2) Gloves & Masks for candidates in case they do not come with their own, Hand Sanitizer at entry and inside the Examination Centres as needed. 3) Spray bottles, Sponges/cloth for disinfecting items such as desk/table, door handles, etc. 4) Disinfectant liquid with 1% sodium hypochlorite for spraying in the examination Centres 5) Liquid handwash/soap in washrooms for washing hands 6) Thermo guns for Temperature check of candidates and all staff on duty





09:27 am IST NEET 2020: Education Minister’s message to candidates appearing in exam The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriya on his Saturday extended his best wishes to the students appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) examination scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020. कल #NEET की परीक्षा है और 3862 सेंटरों में लाखों छात्र परीक्षा में बैठ रहें हैं। इस अवसर पर मैं सभी अभ्यर्थियों और अभिभावकों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं देता हूं । — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020





09:20 am IST NEET 2020: Items allowed inside exam centre Mask on face Gloves on hand Personal transparent water bottle Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml) Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)





09:10 am IST NEET 2020: Kolkata Metro specials and more than 2500 buses on road for candidates The Kolkata Metro would run 79 special trains on Sunday for candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Apart from the metro, the state transport corporations have planned to run more than 2,500 buses across the state for the candidates. Read more



