NIRF India Rankings 2020: Full list of top institutes in India, check here

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:14 IST

Union HRD Minister DR Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday released the NIRF Rankings 2020. The Education Minister along with Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre, chairman of AICTE Anil Saharsrabudhe and UGC chairman DP Singh announced the ranking through webcast on his Twitter account.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category, in the National Institutional Rankings Framework list 2020.

NIRF Rankings 2020: Latest Updates here

IISc Bengaluru has bagged the second place in the list while IIT Delhi stood at the third place. Among the colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the national ranking of colleges while LSR has bagged second place and Hindu college has come third.

The AIIMS New Delhi has been named the foremost medical sciences institute in the country. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has topped the list for ‘Law’ Discipline. National Law University Delhi has bagged the second rank followed by NLU Hyderabad.

Among the pharmacy institutes, Jamia Hmdard has come out as the leader, with IIM Ahmedabad being ranked the top most among management institutes.

In Dental colleges, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Scinces has bagged the first position. This is the first time that dental colleges have been ranked under NIRF.

Full list here:

Overall Category: IIT Madras, IISc Banglore, IIT Delhi

University category: IISc Bangalore, JNU New Delhi, BHU Varanasi

Engineering Category: IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay

Management Category: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta

Pharmacy Discipline: Jamia Hamdard Universitt, Punjab University, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali

Colleges category: Miranda house DU, LSR for women DU and Hindu college DU.

Medical Discipline: AIIMS, New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, Christian Medical College, Bangalore

Law Discipline: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, NLU New Delhi, Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Architecture Discipline: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, NIT Calicut

Dental College: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, Manipal College of Dental Science, Dr DY Patil Vidyapith Pune