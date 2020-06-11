NIRF Ranking 2020 Latest Updates: MHRD to release ranking of Indian universities today

education

Updated: Jun 11, 2020

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will on Thursday release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 at 12 noon. HRD minister will be live through webcast on his Twitter page @DrRPNishank to announce the ranking. Every year, MHRD ranks the universities and institutions of India based on the pre-determined parameters. In the year 2019, IIT Madras had topped the list of higher education institutions followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Delhi. Here we bring to you full details about NIRF Rankings.

Follow latest updates here for more details:

11:05 am| MHRD had approved NIRF in the year 2015. The NIRF outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

11:07 am| The methodology for NIRF Rankings: A core committee set up by MHRD has drawn broad parameters for ranking. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.

11:10 am| Broad Parameters (overall):

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

Research and Professional Practice (RP)

Graduation Outcomes (GO)

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

Peer Perception

11:14 am| Under the ‘Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)’ parameter, an institution is ranking based on

Student Strength including Doctoral Students (SS)

Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR)

Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience (FQE)

Financial Resources and their Utilisation (FRU)

11:18 am| Under the ‘Research and Professional Practice (RP)’ parameter, institutions are ranked on the basis of:

Combined metric for Publications (PU)

Combined metric for Quality of Publications (QP)

IPR and Patents: Published and Granted (IPR)

Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice (FPPP)

11:20 am| Under the ‘Graduation Outcomes (GO)’ parameter, universities are ranking based on:

Metric for University Examinations (GUE)

Metric for Number of Ph.D. Students Graduated (GPHD)

11:22 am| Under the ‘Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)’ parameter, institutions are ranked on the basis of:

Percentage of Students from Other States/Countries (Region Diversity RD)

Percentage of Women (Women Diversity WD)

Economically and Socially Challenged Students (ESCS)

Facilities for Physically Challenged Students (PCS)

Perception Ranking (PR)

11:24 am| Under the ‘Peer Perception’ parameter, institutions are ranked on the basis of Academic Peers and Employers (PR). This is to be done through a survey conducted over a large category of Employers, Professionals from Reputed Organizations and a large category of academics to ascertain their preference for graduates of different institutions.

11:28 am| NIRF also has a discipline-wise ranking methodology. The disciplines include engineering, management, architecture, law, medical, pharmacy and colleges.

11:30 am| Under the discipline-wise ranking methodology, NIRF follows the same ‘broad parameters’ that are used for overall ranking.

11:32 am| How the universities/ institutions are marked on basis of parameters:

Teaching, Learning & Resources ---100 (marks) -- 0.30 (weightage)

Research and Professional Practice--100 --0.30

Graduation Outcomes --- 100 --0.20

Outreach and Inclusivity --100 -- 0.10

Perception ------100 ---0.10

11:35 am| In the year 2019, IIT Madras had topped the list of higher education institutes. IISc Bengaluru had bagged the second rank while IIT Delhi stood third in this list.

11:37 am| Discipline-wise NIRF Ranking in 2019: Among management institutes in India, IIM Bangalore had topped the list while IIM Ahmedabad stood second and IIM Calcutta bagged the third place.

11:41 am| Under the top higher education institutes fourth, fifth and sixth ranks were clinched by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. JNU, New Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi bagged the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spot respectively.

11:45 am| Among the’ colleges’ ranking list, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the national ranking of colleges while St Stephens has been placed fourth on the list.

11:53 am| Under the ‘medical’ list, AIIMS New Delhi had topped the first rank while under the law list ,National Law School-Bengaluru bagged the first rank.