Education / NIRF Rankings 2020 released, IIT Madras is the top institute in India

NIRF Rankings 2020 released, IIT Madras is the top institute in India

NIRF Rankings 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category, in the National Institutional Rankings Framework list 2020, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:08 IST
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times,New Delhi
NIRF Rankings 2020: IIT Madras is the top institute in India
NIRF Rankings 2020: IIT Madras is the top institute in India(PTI)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category, in the National Institutional Rankings Framework list 2020, released by the Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday.

IISc Bengaluru has bagged the second place in the list while IIT Delhi stood at the third place.

Among the colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the national ranking of colleges while LSR has bagged second place and Hindu college has come third.

Among Universities, the top place has gone to IISc Bengaluru, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University has got the second place while the Banaras Hindu University has bagged the third spot.

Among management institutes, IIM Ahmedabad is on the top of the list , followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the second and third place respectively.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood in the third position.

In the Medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi was the college which rather predictably got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

National Law College, Bengaluru was chosen as the best Law college followed by National Law University, Delhi and NALSAR, Hyderabad.

Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre, chairman of AICTE Anil Saharsrabudhe and UGC chairman DP Singh were also present during this occasion. The rankings were released online through webcast on Twitter account of the HRD Minister.

NIRF Rankings 2020: Latest Updates

In 2019 NIRF rankings, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category. IISc Bengaluru clinched the second place in the list, while IIT Delhi bagged the third place. The fourth, fifth and sixth place was bagged by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. JNU, New Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi bagged the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spot respectively.

(With inputs from Amandeep Shukla)

top news
