NEET Result 2019: Meet NEET topper Nalin Khandelwal, know his success mantra

Seventeen-year-old Nalin Khandelwal said many revisions of NCERT syllabus helped him clinch the top rank in NEET 2019 exam, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The son of doctor parents from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, Nalin Khandelwal managed a score of 701 out of 720 and a percentile of 99.9999291 in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019, an exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

“NCERT syllabus of every subject is important for success in NEET so I did multiple readings for cracking NEET. I made notes of the important readings in NCERT syllabus which proved crucial,” Nalin Khandelwal said.

“Further, I studied the topic-wise past examination papers of all the subjects of NEET for getting an idea about the pattern of the questions and their difficulty level which also helped me,” the NEET 2019 topper said.

Nalin said he wants to take admission in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and has taken the AIIMS 2019 examination, whose results are awaited. He said he has not decided upon any particular stream to follow in MBBS.

Nalin Khandelwal took coaching classes from Allen Career Institute’s Jaipur centre and said their module and faculty along with study material were also crucial to his success.

“Nalin is a very simple and shy student who kept his focus on NEET preparation from for the last two years due to which he succeeded in grabbing the top rank in NEET,” the academic head of Allen Career Institute Ashish Arora said.

He scored 95.8% in the Class 12 board examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year.

His father Rakesh Khandelwal is a paediatrician and runs his private hospital in Sikar while his mother Vanita Khandelwal is a gynaecologist. His elder brother Mihit Khandelwal is pursuing an MBBS degree from Jodhpur’s SNMC Medical College.

Nalin, who studied for around six to seven hours after his six-hour coaching classes, said he is not on any social media site and does not own a smartphone.

“Aspirants of NEET should not get complacent about their preparation and continue to work hard,” was his message to those who want to clear NEET.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:51 IST