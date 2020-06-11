NIRF India Rankings 2020: Here’s list of top dental institutes in India

education

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:29 IST

NIRF India Rankings 2020: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi has topped the list of dental institutes in the county, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework list of 2020, released by the Human Resource Development Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal on Thursday. This is the first time that dental colleges have been ranked under NIRF.

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi came at the second place in the list, while Dr. D Y Patil Vidyapith stood at the third place. The fourth, fifth, and sixth spots were secured by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai, A. B. S. M. Institute of Dental Sciences Mangaluru, and Manipal College of Dental Sciences Mangalore respectively. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research Chennai, Nair Hospital Dental College Mumbai, SRM Dental College Chennai, and JSS Dental College and Hospital Mysuru bagged the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spots respectively.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes. IISc Bengaluru has clinched second and IIT-Delhi has been ranked third in the HRD ministry’s national ranking of higher institutes.

Miranda House of Delhi University has secured the top rank among colleges in India for the fourth consecutive year in the NIRF Rankings 2020. The institute scored 77.23 out of 100 to emerge as the top college followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hindu College (Delhi University) in the second and third places respectively.

The AIIMS New Delhi has been named the foremost medical sciences institute in the country. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has topped the list for ‘Law’ Discipline.

Among the pharmacy institutes, Jamia Hamdard has come out as the leader.