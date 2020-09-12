e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Odisha govt to provide free transportation, accommodation for candidates

NEET 2020: Odisha govt to provide free transportation, accommodation for candidates

“The state government has made arrangements for free transportation and lodging facilities for candidates and their guardians,” NEET state nodal officer Polly Patnaik said.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2020 11:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
         

The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate free transportation and accommodation for candidates appearing for the NEET examination on Sunday in 83 centres across seven cities in the state, an official said.

A total of 37,459 candidates will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Odisha.

“The state government has made arrangements for free transportation and lodging facilities for candidates and their guardians,” NEET state nodal officer Polly Patnaik said.

State-run buses will be available to facilitate free movement of candidates and their guardians from different districts to the examination centres, she said.

The examinations will be conducted from 11 am to 5 pm in strict adherence to health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Patnaik said candidates will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Berhampur, Rourkela, Balasore and Sambalpur.

The East Coast Railway will also run special trains for NEET aspirants, an official said.

“The trains will run from Khariar Road to Sambalpur via Titlagarh, Rayagada to Sambalpur, Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar via Cuttack and Keonjhar to Bhubaneswar via Cuttack,” he said.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged accommodation for NEET candidates and their parents at five engineering colleges here.

Medical teams will be deployed at the colleges where students and their guardians will stay before the examination, BMC Commissioner P C Chaudhury said.

tags
top news
Despite Covid-19, 1.75 lakh houses were built under PMAY, says PM Modi
Despite Covid-19, 1.75 lakh houses were built under PMAY, says PM Modi
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
At PMAY event, PM Modi outlines how rural housing changed under NDA regime
At PMAY event, PM Modi outlines how rural housing changed under NDA regime
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Animal trials proved efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
Animal trials proved efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
With record 97,570 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.6 million
With record 97,570 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.6 million
Tripura HC seeks report from govt over poor Covid-19 treatment facility
Tripura HC seeks report from govt over poor Covid-19 treatment facility
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In