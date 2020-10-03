e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET 2020 question papers released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to check

NEET 2020 question papers released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to check

NEET 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the NEET question papers online at ntaneet.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET 2020 question papers.
NEET 2020 question papers.(Screengrab )
         

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the question papers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the NEET question papers online at ntaneet.nic.in.

The agency conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at 3,843 centres spread across the country.The answer key for NEET 2020 exam was released on September 27 and candidates were given time till September 29 to raise objections against the preliminary answer key.

NEET 2020 question papers have been released in various languages such as English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Telegu, Gujrati, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, and Kannada.

This year, 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination.

Direct link to check NEET 2020 question papers.

How to check NEET 2020 question papers:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, go to “Notice” tab

Select the question paper in specific language

The NEET 2020 question papers will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET 2020 question papers and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In