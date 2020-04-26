NEET aspirant in Kota ends life ‘for not living up to parents’ expectations’

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:27 IST

Kota native girl NEET aspirant has committed suicide in Kota. Police informed that a 20 year old NEET aspirant was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house in Santoshi Nagar of Mahaveer Nagar locality of Kota city on Saturday night.

Circle Inspector, Mahaveer Nagar Police Station, Kota, Pawan Meena said that autopsy was done and dead body was handed over to the family today.

The girl is native of Kota and was living with family in Kota while preparing for NEET from a coaching institute of Kota city.

About the cause of suicide, Meena said that a suicide note has been recovered from the room of the girl in which she has sought apology from the parents for not living up to their expectations and could not secure desired results in studies.

The girl could not crack NEET last year and was again preparing for NEET this year.

However, suicide has occurred at a time when all coaching institutes are closed from last one month and NEET and other entrance examinations are postponed for indefinite period.

This is the second student suicide incident as a girl NEET aspirant of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan had also ended her life in her hostel room in Kunhadi locality of Kota on 21 April.

This is fourth student suicide so far this year.