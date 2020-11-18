e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2020: MCC postpones registration of 2nd round

NEET Counselling 2020: MCC postpones registration of 2nd round

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has postponed the registration process for second round of NEET-UG counselling. The round 2 registration process was scheduled to begin from November 18 which will now begin from November 20.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Counselling 2020
NEET Counselling 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has postponed the registration process for second round of NEET-UG counselling. The round 2 registration process was scheduled to begin from November 18 will now begin from November 20.

This has been done due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix, according to the official notice.

Moreover, the seat surrender facility for candidates who want to surrender their first round seats has been reopened and it will remain available till 5 pm of November 19.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

top news
No lockdown, but there may be local restrictions: Delhi health minister
No lockdown, but there may be local restrictions: Delhi health minister
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
How Delhi is planning to fight Covid-19 third wave
How Delhi is planning to fight Covid-19 third wave
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Chhath Puja celebrations begin, a million devotees at ghats for Bihar’s biggest festival
Chhath Puja celebrations begin, a million devotees at ghats for Bihar’s biggest festival
Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid vaccine
Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid vaccine
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In