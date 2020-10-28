NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for first round of seat allotment begins, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:46 IST

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday commenced the online registration process for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling. Candidates who have qualified the NEET 2020 can apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling online at mcc.nic.in on or before November 2, 2020. However, the payment facility will available till 7 pm.

Candidates can fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences from October 28 to November 2, 2020. The choice locking will close at 11:59 pm on November 2, 2020.

The seat allotment process will be held on November 3 and 4, 2020, and the results will be declared on November 5, 2020. Candidates will have to report online on November 6.

Click here to register for NEET 2020 Counselling

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

After this, you will be shown all your details as per the NTA database. Verify the information and click on ‘Confirm Registration’. A Registration Slip will be generated. Now you can take a printout of the registration page

After registration, pay the application fee

Candidates have to fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences. Candidates are advised to choose the preferences in order of the priority.

Check updated schedule for NEET 2020 Counselling here: