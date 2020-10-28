e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for first round of seat allotment begins, here’s direct link

NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for first round of seat allotment begins, here’s direct link

NEET counselling 2020 begins. Candidates who have qualified the NEET examination 2020 will be able to apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling online at mcc.nic.in on or before November 2, 2020, until 5 pm.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Counselling 2020
NEET Counselling 2020 (Saumya Khandelwal/HT Photo)
         

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday commenced the online registration process for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling. Candidates who have qualified the NEET 2020 can apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling online at mcc.nic.in on or before November 2, 2020. However, the payment facility will available till 7 pm.

Candidates can fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences from October 28 to November 2, 2020. The choice locking will close at 11:59 pm on November 2, 2020.

The seat allotment process will be held on November 3 and 4, 2020, and the results will be declared on November 5, 2020. Candidates will have to report online on November 6.

Click here to register for NEET 2020 Counselling

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

After this, you will be shown all your details as per the NTA database. Verify the information and click on ‘Confirm Registration’. A Registration Slip will be generated. Now you can take a printout of the registration page

After registration, pay the application fee

Candidates have to fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences. Candidates are advised to choose the preferences in order of the priority.

Check updated schedule for NEET 2020 Counselling here:

 
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejshawi in Patna rally
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejshawi in Patna rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In