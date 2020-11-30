e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 allotment letter released at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link

NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 allotment letter released at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link

NEET Counselling 2020: Candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 can download their NEET allotment letter 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET allotment letter 2020.
NEET allotment letter 2020.(Screengrab )
         

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Monday released the NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round of counselling on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 can download their NEET allotment letter 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).

Direct link to download NEET allotment letter 2020

How to download NEET allotment letter 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Letter Round 2”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
‘Farmers being treated as terrorists, attacked on Delhi borders’: Shiv Sena
‘Farmers being treated as terrorists, attacked on Delhi borders’: Shiv Sena
Sikh ‘jatha’ from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
Sikh ‘jatha’ from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In