e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 allotment letter to be released today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 allotment letter to be released today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

NEET Counselling 2020: After the allotment letter is released, candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be able to download their NEET allotment letter 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Counselling 2020.
NEET Counselling 2020.(PTI file )
         

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will release the NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round of counselling on Monday, November 30 on its official website.

After the allotment letter is released, candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be able to download their NEET allotment letter 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the commission had declared the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment on its official website.

“Final Result for Round 2 of UG 2020 Counselling is Now Available. Downloading of Allotment letter facility will be available from 30th Nov, 2020,” reads the official statement flashing on the website.

The registration for second round of NEET counselling started on November 20, 2020. Candidates were allowed to fill and lock their choices of seats till November 24.

Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).

How to download NEET allotment letter 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the allotment letter link flashing on the homepage

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million
India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In