e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET, JEE exams postponed, NSUI welcomes Centre’s decision

NEET, JEE exams postponed, NSUI welcomes Centre’s decision

National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision of postponing the NEET-JEE examination due to the coronavirus pandemic.

education Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:27 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
New Delhi
JEE, NEET exams postponed
JEE, NEET exams postponed
         

National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision of postponing the NEET-JEE examination due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“NSUI welcomes the government’s decision of postponing the NEET-JEE examination. From the very start, NSUI has been considerate with their demand of postponing the examination,” stated the letter issued by NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan.

Read More: JEE, NEET exams postponed, check new dates here

Kundan congratulated the students saying this was “indeed a victory” for them and the student organisations that led the government to take the “right decision”.

“The adversity of the situation demanded postponement. NSUI started twitter trends, they went to the HRD (Human Resource Development) Ministry’s place and did protests over there, NSUI issued a memorandum and also submitted the same in hand to the HRD minister’s officials. NSUI launched an online petition. After all these continuous efforts, finally, there is the victory,” the letter read.

The HRD ministry has postponed JEE and NEET examinations in view of the spread of coronavirus. Now, JEE Main examination will be held from September 1 to 6 this year and JEE advanced exam on September 27.

Medical entrance examination NEET will be held on September 13.

top news
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
India’s Covid-19 vaccines ready for human trials: All you need to know about Covaxin and ZyCoV-D
India’s Covid-19 vaccines ready for human trials: All you need to know about Covaxin and ZyCoV-D
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
India records over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in a row, tally tops 6.48 lakh
India records over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in a row, tally tops 6.48 lakh
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In