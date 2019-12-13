NEET MDS 2020 admit card to be released today at nbe.edu.in

education

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 17:58 IST

National Board of Examinations (NBE) is scheduled to release the admit card for on Friday NEET Master of Dental Surgery Course (MDS) exam on Friday, December 13. NEET MDS exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on December 20.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the NEET MDS examination 2019 can download the admit card by visiting the official website of National Board of Examinations at https://nbe.edu.in/.

The Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post. Candidates need to key in their Login Id and password on the login page to get their admit cards.

Candidates should affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. They must bring the admit card to the examination Centre.

NEET MDS 2020 admit card: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of National Board of Examinations at https://nbe.edu.in/

2) Click on the link for NEET MDS

3) Click on the link for NEET MDS 2020 admit card

4) Enter the login Id and password

5) Download the NEET MDS 2020 admit card

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination for various PG MDS courses. It is also a single window entrance examination for MDS courses. No other entrance examination, either at state or institution level is valid for entry to MDS Courses as per Dentists Act, 1948.



The NEET MDS result is scheduled to be declared by January 20, 2020.