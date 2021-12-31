e-paper
Home / Education / NEET MDS Result 2021 expected to be declared today, here’s how to check

NEET MDS Result 2021: National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to declare the NEET-MDS result 2021 on its official website- nbe.edu.in.

education Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 12:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET MDS Result 2021 today(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

NEET MDS Result 2021: National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to declare the NEET-MDS result 2021 on its official website- nbe.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of dental surgery will be able to check their results online after it is declared. NEET-MDS 2021 was conducted on December 16. According to the information bulleting, the result is expected to be declared by December 31. Result of NEET-MDS 2021 shall be displayed on NBE website www.natboard.edu.in and www.nbe.edu.in

Qualifying criteria:

The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of MDS seats conducted by DGHS or State Counseling Authority shall be in accordance with MDS Course Regulations, 2017 notified by DCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India

General/EWS ---50th Percentile

SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) ---40th Percentile

UR PWD -----45th Percentile

“There shall be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates,” a statement in the information bulletin reads.

NEET MDS 2021 Result: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET MDS 2021 result link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your NEET-MDS result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

