NEET PG 2020 counselling schedule released at mcc.nic.in, check details here

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:57 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the online counselling for NEET PG 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2020 examination can check and download the counselling schedule online at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2020 counselling schedule:

NEET PG 2020 First round of counselling:

Registration process along with the fee submission for the NEET PG 2020 first round of counselling will be made available from March 12 to 22, 2020. The choice Filling/ Locking option will be available from March 16 to 22, 2020, and the processing of the Seat Allotment will be held from March 23 to 24, 2020. The result will be declared on March 25 and candidates need to report from March 26 to April 3, 2020.

NEET PG 2020 Second round of counselling:

The NEET PG 2020 second round of counselling registration process will be available from April 7 to 12, 2020. The choice Filling/ Locking option will be available from April 9 to 12, 2020, and the processing of the Seat Allotment will be held from April 13 to 14, 2020. The result will be released on April 15, 2020, and the reporting will be held from April 15 to 22, 2020