NEET PG 2020 result declared at natboard.edu.in

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:35 IST

The National Board of Examinations has declared the NEET PG 2020 results on January 30, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online atnatboard.edu.in.

NTA had conducted the NEET PG entrance examination on January 5, 2020, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to check the NEET PG 2020 results.

NEET PG Result 2020: How to check

•Visit theofficial website

•On the home page, click on the NEET PG link

•Click on the link that reads, ‘NEET PG 2020 results’

•The Result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

•Download the result and take its printout for future use.