NEET PG 2020 scorecard released at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:11 IST

National Board of Examination has released the NEET PG 2020 score card on it official website. Earlier, the NEET PG score cards were expected to be released on February 3, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecard online at nbe.edu.in.

NBE declared the NEET PG results on January 31, 2020. In which, 1,67,102 candidates had registered for the exam and 1,60,888 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 89,549 have been declared as qualified in the exam.

Here’s the direct link to check the NEET PG 2020 scorecard.

How to check:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the NEET PG tab

3.Go to the applicants login section

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The score card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the scorecard and take its print out for future reference.