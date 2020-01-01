e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Education / NEET PG Admit Card 2020 released, here’s how to check

NEET PG Admit Card 2020 released, here’s how to check

NEET PG 2020 computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2020.

education Updated: Jan 01, 2020 12:08 IST
Nandini
Hindistan Times, New Delhi
NEET admit cards are out.
NEET admit cards are out. (HT File)
         

National Board of Examination has released the admit card for the NEET PG entrance examination 2020 today on its official website nbe.edu.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the NEET PG examination can download the admit card from nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2020 computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2020. The result for which will be declared on January 31, 2020.

“Candidates are required to paste their latest photograph in the prescribed space in the Admit Card and report to the examination centre within prescribed time along with documents as mentioned in the Admit Card and Information Bulletin,” reads the official notification.

How to download NEET PG Admit Card:

• Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

• Click on the NEET PG 2020 tab

• A new page will appear

• Click on applicant login link

• A login page will appear

• Key in your registration number and password and submit

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

